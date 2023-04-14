Couple charged with luring man they didn't know from restaurant, killing him, dumping body

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- A couple was charged Friday with luring a man they didn't know from a Chicago restaurant, murdering him, and dumping his body on a roadside in an unincorporated area in the south suburbs.

Cook County Sheriff's police said on July 10, 2021, Agustin Guinac Chaj, 31, of Chicago, was at the restaurant when Alberto Luces, 45, and Yessenia Bradford, 50, lured him to their van – where he was strangled and beaten.

Bradford and Luces then drove Guinac Chaj's body to the area of 177th Street and Central Avenue in Bremen Township – where they dumped his body, Sheriff's police said. The couple then went home, the Sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's police were called at 2:30 a.m. the next morning when passing drivers saw a body on the road. Guinac Chaj's body was naked from the waist down, Sheriff's police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaj did not have identification on his person, but he was positively identified later, the Sheriff's office said.

Luces and Bradford, of West Humboldt Park, were arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

They were due for a bond hearing at the Markham Courthouse Friday.