Firefighter among 2 injured in Orland Park house fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A couple escaped a house fire in suburban Orland Park early Tuesday morning.

A firefighter was injured along with another person after the heavy flames engulfed the home.

The homeowner told CBS 2 she was sleeping upstairs when the smoke alarm went off. She said there was heavy smoke and she could only exit through the back door.

Her husband had to crawl out the front door due to a prior broken ankle.

Fire officials have not released further details.