Police found a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds.

3 stabbed including attacker in unincorporated Crete home Police found a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man bleeding profusely with multiple injuries from stab wounds.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On