More than 70 shipments of counterfeit human growth hormone seized in Chicago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they seized more than 70 shipments of counterfeit human growth hormone and other chemicals in Chicago.

The fake goods were found in an operation involving five ports of entry and two international airports between March 16 and 22.

The shipments were intercepted arriving in the mail, by express consignment and through air cargo. Sixty-seven of the shipments contained counterfeit human growth hormones and steroids, three shipments contained precursor chemicals, and one shipment was of 4-Butanediol, an industrial chemical illicitly used as a substitute for GHB.

CBP said most of the shipments originated in Hong Kong, and were destined for multiple U.S. cities using the "master carton" smuggling scheme, which involves putting several smaller pre-addressed parcels that are not manifested inside the larger, manifested package that will later be sent through domestic carriers.

JFK International Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, the Port of Memphis, the Port of Louisville, the Port of Indianapolis and the Port of Cincinnati also participated in the operation.