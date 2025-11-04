More than $8.5 million in counterfeit designer watches and bracelets seized by border agents in Chicago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents last month seized more than $8.5 million worth of counterfeit watches and bracelets from China on their way to be sold in the Chicago area.

Officers assigned to an express consignment facility near O'Hare International Airport found 26 watches and two bracelets in a package headed from China to a home in Chicago on Oct 23.

The watches and bracelets bore counterfeit names and logos of designer brands, including Richard Mille, Audemars Piguet, Diesel, G-Shock, and Rolex.

If genuine, they would have been worth more than $8.5 million combined, CBP officials said.

Officials said the watches and bracelets likely were headed for sale in underground outlets or on third party e-commerce websites, and buyers likely would have believed they were purchasing genuine designer products.