Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seeking person who attempted to use counterfeit $100 bill in Palos Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Palos Park police search for person using counterfeit $100 bill
Palos Park police search for person using counterfeit $100 bill 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Palos Park police are trying to find the person they say tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill.

This happened on the 12900 block of route 45.

Police say the employees realized the bill was counterfeit and denied the transaction, but the person trying to use it got away.

Officers recovered the counterfeit bill.

They are using surveillance video and pictures to try and figure out who the person is.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.