Police seeking person who attempted to use counterfeit $100 bill in Palos Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Palos Park police are trying to find the person they say tried to use a counterfeit $100 bill.

This happened on the 12900 block of route 45.

Police say the employees realized the bill was counterfeit and denied the transaction, but the person trying to use it got away.

Officers recovered the counterfeit bill.

They are using surveillance video and pictures to try and figure out who the person is.