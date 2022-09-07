Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.

Mayor Lightfoot has said there are a lot of other cities that have two NFL teams. In fact, there are only two – New York and Los Angeles. And as it happens, New York and Los Angeles actually each have zero NFL teams playing within their city limits –the New York Giants and Jets both play at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey; while the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers both play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Meanwhile, Chicago actually did have two NFL teams at one time. Back when the Bears shared Wrigley Field with the Cubs, the Chicago Cardinals played primarily at Old Comiskey Park – and also played four games at Soldier Field in 1959 before moving to St. Louis the following year. The team in turn moved to Arizona in 1988.

But one league insider said it is very unlikely that a second team would come to Chicago now.

There are a lot of things that would have to happen first. NFL league insider Marc Ganis says the league would first have to expand, or a team would have to want to move to Chicago.

Ganis said the team most likely to make a move in the next decade is the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the Jaguars - and any team that is looking to move - wants what Ganis calls a "prepackaged deal."

Such a deal would involve a new stadium that is either completed or funded, and both the political parties of the region and the community being aligned in really wanting the team.

Ganis says Chicago meets none of those criteria right now.

In addition - with the attractive and viable potential NFL markets of Austin, Texas; Toronto; and London, Ganis said moving an existing franchise to a city that already has a team is extremely unlikely.

Ultimately, Ganis says trying to bring another team to Chicago amounts to a Hail Mary from the city that is not likely to connect.

"When Mayor Lightfoot brings up the possibility of a second NFL team, this is just political pablum," Ganis said. "Anybody who believes that there's a probability is better off finding the longest long shot to win the Super Bowl and putting money down on it in Las Vegas."

Kostek reached out to the NFL to see if the league has any plans to expand in the near future. The NFL did not respond Wednesday afternoon.