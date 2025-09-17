Watch CBS News
Costco recalls Kirkland brand prosecco, saying unopened bottles can shatter

/ CBS News

Costco is recalling its Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene, warning that bottles of the sparkling wine could deliver a different sort of pop than customers are used to.

The discount chain said unopened bottles of the wine could shatter before being handled or used, according to a recall notice posted on its website. The prosecco, marketed under Costco's private label, was sold in 12 states between April 25 and August 26. The states include Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In the notice, Costco advised customers who have purchased the prosecco not to open it and to place it in paper towels or a plastic bag before disposing of it.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Costco did not say if any injuries had been reported as a result of bottles of the prosecco shattering. 

Costco said customers who purchased the product can obtain a full refund by presenting the recall letter at their nearest store. People with questions about the recall can also contact Ethica Wines at customercare@ethicawines.com or by phone at (786) 810-7132 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. 

