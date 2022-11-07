Coroner identifies 2 women found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) – The two women found shot to death inside a residence in Hobart, Indiana on Friday afternoon have been identified.

Hobart police responded to the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a welfare check at the residence. Officers entered the residence and found two people unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies, according to Hobart police.

The two people were identified as Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Both women had multiple gunshot wounds and both of their deaths were listed as homicides.

Hobart police are investigating the deaths. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the investigators Corporal Crawford at 219-942-4774 or Corporal Gallagher at 219-942-4991. They can also be emailed at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org or mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.