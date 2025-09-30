COPA releases video from GameStop smash-and-grab burglary that led to shots fired by police

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has released video footage of a smash-and-grab burglary at a GameStop store in the Irving Park neighborhood last month that led to a Chicago police officer firing shots at the suspects.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, several people broke into the GameStop in the 2900 block of West Addison Street, after a car had rammed into the front of the store.

As officers arrived on the scene, body camera and dashboard camera video shows at least three people jumping into the back of a red Jeep before it speeds away. Two of those people jumped in through the rear cargo hatch, which was filled with boxes, one of which fell out as the Jeep fled the scene.

Officers can be heard shouting "stop the car" as a white car also speeds away from the scene, striking an officer in the process. At least one gunshot is heard being fired before officers get in their cars and briefly give chase before returning to the GameStop.

No one was struck by gunfire during the incident.

Police have said officers chased the suspects south on Addison until they were struck near Hubbard by another car that was not involved in the burglary. No one was injured in that crash, and no one was taken into custody.

The officer who was hit by a car was treated for minor injuries. Police have said the injured officer was the one who opened fire on the suspects, and he was placed on routine administrative duties for at least 30 days as COPA investigates.

COPA said the investigation into the officer's use of force remains open. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609 or by visiting chicagocopa.org.