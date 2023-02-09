COPA unable to corroborate CPD's account of shooting that killed armed man in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Thursday that police shot and killed an armed man in the Irving Park neighborhood as he began to get up after being ordered to stay on the ground.

This differs from the initial version of facts provided by police Supt. David Brown.

COPA said it was not clear whether the man fired shots at officers, but said a gun was recovered – and a security guard at a bar the man had just visited said the man pointed a gun at him.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said around 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call for a person with a gun in the 3700 block of North Troy Street. He said a security guard at Christina's Place, at 3759 N. Kedzie Ave. at Grace Street, heard people arguing and saw a man point a gun at other people.

Police came to the scene and began engaging with a man walking nearby, suspecting he was the one involved, COPA said. Two officers got out and pursued the man on foot, ordering him to get on the ground, COPA said.

The man ran into an alley and fell to the ground, and officers ordered him to stay there, COPA said. As he began to get up, both officers fired multiple times and the man died, COPA said.

COPA confirmed a gun was found, and said body cam video shows initial interaction and the shooting. But it was not clear whether the man fired at police, COPA said.

This is contrary to Brown's account, which was pretty clear-cut. He said the man fired at police, and police fired back.

The information about the foot pursuit is also new. Chicago Police unveiled a new foot pursuit policy last summer, which outlines exactly when officers can chase.

A security guard -- who went by his last name, Miranda -- told CBS 2 he called police after a customer pulled out a gun on him outside of the bar. He said that customer was yelling gang slogans.

The security guard said the man, whom he described as being about 21 years old, was at the bar having a few drinks and went outside to smoke.

"I just noticed that the vibe was not right," Miranda said.

So Miiranda went outside to check.

"I stepped outside to see what was going on and the young man pulled out a gun on me," the guard said. "And he pointed it at me and told me, 'You know, I'm this type of gang, I'm this type of gang.' I told him, I said -- put my hands up in the air -- and said: 'Brother, we're not about that. All we are is about serving liquor and having a good time.' And that's where it ended."

The guard told CBS 2 he heard shots minutes after police arrived.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, the family of the man who police shot and killed returned and placed candles in the alley. When CBS 2's Charlie De Mar asked a family member about the incident, he would only say that everyone messes up and makes mistakes.

The man's name has not been released.

Both officers are on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates their role in shooting, and while Chicago Police investigate what led up to it.

Body cameras were rolling. The city has 60 days to release any surveillance video and body camera video of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call COPA at (312) 746-3609, or go to ChicagoCOPA.org.