Family of Cooper Roberts, 8-year-old Highland Park shooting victim, provides update on recovery

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy shot during the Highland Park July 4 parade, provided an update on his road to recovery Thursday.

According to the family, there are still unknowns about Cooper's condition and future -- saying Cooper wasn't well enough or talking enough to notice these issues earlier while in the hospital.

The team at Shirley Ryan Ability Lab is seeing some patterns of behavior that may indicate some cognitive loss.

Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, issues with word recovery, and loss of acuity around fine motor skills. They are performing neurological and psychological evaluations are being done this week and working on new therapies.

The team is also working with the family to think through long-term needs for Cooper when he goes home -- including the assistive technologies he needs to help him with daily living, and house features necessary for a child who will grow up with a pediatric spinal cord injury.

The family says the news is overwhelming to consider, but are grateful for the support Conner has received.

"We remain grateful for every prayer, kind wishes, gift, and donation, and for the good moments when our family can be together."

It's been nearly a week since Cooper's IV and peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) lines were removed – no longer requiring intravenous pain medication and antibiotics. He was also taken off his intravenous feeding tube and was able to eat some of his favorite foods.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Cooper's medical expenses. So far, it has raised over $2 million.