First Alert Weather: Cooler with scattered showers

First Alert Weather: Rain returns, but not for long

First Alert Weather: Rain returns, but not for long

First Alert Weather: Rain returns, but not for long

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting rain which will be arriving this morning and will continue through midday. It may not amount to much but we'll take all we can get.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Another chance of showers on Tuesday. We'll gradually warm up each today until the 80s return Thursday through the weekend.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Breezy and staying cool. High 65.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High 73.