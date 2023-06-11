Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cooler with scattered showers

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Rain returns, but not for long
First Alert Weather: Rain returns, but not for long 02:08

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting rain which will be arriving this morning and will continue through midday. It may not amount to much but we'll take all we can get. 

CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Chicago

Another chance of showers on Tuesday. We'll gradually warm up each today until the 80s return Thursday through the weekend.  

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Scattered showers, especially in the morning. Breezy and staying cool. High 65.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. High 73.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 6:13 AM

