Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps with off and on rain

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rainy at times, breezy and cooler day. Showers increase again by the afternoon as showers linger into the night.

 Cooler weather by the weekend, with highs in the 50s. Milder weather is expected by next week. 

TODAY: BREEZY & COOLER, RAINY AT TIMES HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS EARLY LOW: 50

TOMORROW: NW INDIANA SHOWERS, CLOUDS & SUN MIX HIGH: 60

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 4:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

