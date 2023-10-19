Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps with off and on rain

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rainy at times, breezy and cooler day. Showers increase again by the afternoon as showers linger into the night.

Cooler weather by the weekend, with highs in the 50s. Milder weather is expected by next week.

TODAY: BREEZY & COOLER, RAINY AT TIMES HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS EARLY LOW: 50

TOMORROW: NW INDIANA SHOWERS, CLOUDS & SUN MIX HIGH: 60

