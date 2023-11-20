Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, showers later in the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a beautiful weekend, the cooler feels have arrived.

CBS News Chicago

We start dry with showers developing by the afternoon. The best rain chance arrives tonight into tomorrow.

CBS News Chicago

Light rain tapers off early Tuesday afternoon as skies clear. Dry and quiet weather returns for the busy travel days ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving day starts sunny and ends up with more clouds, and highs in the 40s - trending colder by the weekend.

CBS News Chicago

TODAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY SHOWERS DEVELOP BY AFTERNOON HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET LOW: 41

TOMORROW: MORNING SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING AND WINDY HIGH: 47

CBS News Chicago