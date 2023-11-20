Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, showers later in the day

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a beautiful weekend, the cooler feels have arrived. 

We start dry with showers developing by the afternoon. The best rain chance arrives tonight into tomorrow. 

Light rain tapers off early Tuesday afternoon as skies clear. Dry and quiet weather returns for the busy travel days ahead of the holiday. 

Thanksgiving day starts sunny and ends up with more clouds, and highs in the 40s - trending colder by the weekend. 

TODAY: CLOUDY AND BREEZY SHOWERS DEVELOP BY AFTERNOON HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: BREEZY & WET LOW: 41

TOMORROW: MORNING SHOWERS, THEN CLEARING AND WINDY HIGH: 47

Laura Bannon
First published on November 20, 2023 / 4:53 AM CST

