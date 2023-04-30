First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, showers before slow warm-up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind, rain, and cold - oh my! That's what you can expect through Monday.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

Once we get over this, a very slow warm-up will bring temperatures back closer to where they should be for early May.

CBS News Chicago

Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s and 60s through next weekend.

CBS News Chicago

Today:

Scattered showers. Breezy. High 58.

Tonight:

A few showers. Breezy. Low 37.

Tomorrow:

Rain showers, which may mix with a little snow early, Breezy, High 47.