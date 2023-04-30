First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, showers before slow warm-up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind, rain, and cold - oh my! That's what you can expect through Monday.
Once we get over this, a very slow warm-up will bring temperatures back closer to where they should be for early May.
Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s and 60s through next weekend.
Today:
Scattered showers. Breezy. High 58.
Tonight:
A few showers. Breezy. Low 37.
Tomorrow:
Rain showers, which may mix with a little snow early, Breezy, High 47.
