First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, showers before slow warm-up

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Cooler temps with rain, wind
First Alert Weather: Cooler temps with rain, wind 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Wind, rain, and cold - oh my! That's what you can expect through Monday. 

Once we get over this, a very slow warm-up will bring temperatures back closer to where they should be for early May.

Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 50s and 60s through next weekend.  

Today:

Scattered showers. Breezy. High 58.

Tonight:

A few showers. Breezy. Low 37.

Tomorrow:

Rain showers, which may mix with a little snow early, Breezy, High 47.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 6:54 AM

