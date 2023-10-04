Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two cold fronts are on the way to Chicago.

CBS

The first one will bring rain and possibly thunder very early Thursday morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

CBS

The second front will really open the door for a reinforcing shot of cooler air. The second front crosses our area on Friday, bringing afternoon showers and gusty, cool northwest winds.

CBS

It will be much cooler this weekend as temperatures struggle through the 50s.

TONIGHT: RAIN DEVELOPS. THUNDER CHANCE. LOW 65.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS, ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING. HIGH 72.

FRIDAY: AFTERNOON SHOWERS DEVELOP WITH GUSTY COOL WINDS. HIGH 63.

CBS