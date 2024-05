Cooler, mostly dry day ahead in Chicago

Cooler, mostly dry day ahead in Chicago

Cooler, mostly dry day ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Linger rain clears by mid-morning, leaving a dry and cooler day ahead in Chicago.

Wednesday's highs will be in the mid-60s with winds off the lake.

Swimming conditions will be dangerous due to wind-driven wave action on the lake.

After a chilly morning Thursday with lows in the 40s, a warming trend returns with dry weather and daytime highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Storms could return this weekend.