First Alert Weather: Cooler evening, sunny weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a couple of days with extreme heat, much cooler today since the front moved through.

CBS News Chicago

A second cool front moves across our area tonight bringing a slight shower/isolated storm chance.

CBS News Chicago

High wave action will develop on Saturday behind this next front as north/northeasterly winds gust 20-25 mph through the day.

CBS News Chicago

Plenty of sun this weekend with temperatures running below average.

CBS News Chicago

TONIGHT: STRAY SHOWER OR STORM. LOW 70.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 76.

SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 75.

CBS News Chicago