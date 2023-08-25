First Alert Weather: Cooler evening, sunny weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a couple of days with extreme heat, much cooler today since the front moved through.
A second cool front moves across our area tonight bringing a slight shower/isolated storm chance.
High wave action will develop on Saturday behind this next front as north/northeasterly winds gust 20-25 mph through the day.
Plenty of sun this weekend with temperatures running below average.
TONIGHT: STRAY SHOWER OR STORM. LOW 70.
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 76.
SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 75.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.