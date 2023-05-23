Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler air arrives Wednesday

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After an afternoon in the mid-80s on Tuesday, a much cooler air mass will arrive early Wednesday morning with our next cold front.

The front will move through the area dry, but expect a much cooler day with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Lakeside locations will see temperatures in the upper 50s in the afternoon. A gusty north wind is also expected and could push in some hazy conditions associated with smoke from Canadian Wildfires.

Cool conditions will continue into Thursday with morning temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Warming conditions are set to return for the Holiday weekend, then a taste of summer-like heat by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 58°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 65°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 62°

