First Alert Weather: Weekend brings cool temps with scattered showers

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers through the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a wet weekend ahead.

We're expecting scattered showers and cool temperatures likely through Monday.

A slow warm-up will follow by the week's end with more showers arriving on Thursday as we head back toward the 60s by Friday.

Today:

Showers likely. High 58.

Tonight:

Scattered showers. Low 41.

Tomorrow:

More scattered showers. Breezy and cooler. High 50.