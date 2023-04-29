Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Weekend brings cool temps with scattered showers

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a wet weekend ahead. 

We're expecting scattered showers and cool temperatures likely through Monday. 

A slow warm-up will follow by the week's end with more showers arriving on Thursday as we head back toward the 60s by Friday. 

Today:

Showers likely. High 58.

Tonight:

Scattered showers. Low 41.

Tomorrow:

More scattered showers. Breezy and cooler. High 50.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 6:22 AM

