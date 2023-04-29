First Alert Weather: Weekend brings cool temps with scattered showers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prepare for a wet weekend ahead.
We're expecting scattered showers and cool temperatures likely through Monday.
A slow warm-up will follow by the week's end with more showers arriving on Thursday as we head back toward the 60s by Friday.
Today:
Showers likely. High 58.
Tonight:
Scattered showers. Low 41.
Tomorrow:
More scattered showers. Breezy and cooler. High 50.
