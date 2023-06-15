First Alert Weather: Cool down with increasing winds by tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're about to see a shift in temps going from 80 degrees at ORD this morning into the 50s by tonight.

As temps fall, winds will increase as the lake-enhanced cold front drops southward.

A gusty north/northeast flow will take over as the afternoon wears on. A stray storm is possible south of I-80 from 4 p.m. to sunset, but most areas stay dry.

A Beach Hazards statement will stay valid through Friday morning. Waves build 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 55.

FRIDAY: EARLY AM CLOUDS BREAK FOR FULL SUN. HIGH 73.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

