First Alert Weather: Cool down with increasing winds by tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're about to see a shift in temps going from 80 degrees at ORD this morning into the 50s by tonight.
As temps fall, winds will increase as the lake-enhanced cold front drops southward.
A gusty north/northeast flow will take over as the afternoon wears on. A stray storm is possible south of I-80 from 4 p.m. to sunset, but most areas stay dry.
A Beach Hazards statement will stay valid through Friday morning. Waves build 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 55.
FRIDAY: EARLY AM CLOUDS BREAK FOR FULL SUN. HIGH 73.
SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.