First Alert Weather: Cool down with increasing winds by tonight

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're about to see a shift in temps going from 80 degrees at ORD this morning into the 50s by tonight. 

As temps fall, winds will increase as the lake-enhanced cold front drops southward. 

A gusty north/northeast flow will take over as the afternoon wears on. A stray storm is possible south of I-80 from 4 p.m. to sunset, but most areas stay dry. 

A Beach Hazards statement will stay valid through Friday morning. Waves build 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 55.

FRIDAY: EARLY AM CLOUDS BREAK FOR FULL SUN. HIGH 73. 

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 80.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 83.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 1:52 PM

