First Alert Weather: Cool and comfortable start before weekend heat wave

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions remain cool and comfortable as we start the day in the 40s and 50s. 

Temps reach the 70s again ahead of a heat wave. Warmer Friday in the 80s before climbing into the 90s for the holiday weekend. 

Hot and humid weather lasts through the middle of next week. This heat wave does not look as oppressive as the last one. 

TODAY:  SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: CLEAR, COOL LOW: 58

TOMORROW: NOTICEABLY WARMER HIGH: 85

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 4:58 AM

