First Alert Weather: Cool and comfortable start before weekend heat wave

First Alert Weather: Cool to start, heat wave returns by weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions remain cool and comfortable as we start the day in the 40s and 50s.

Temps reach the 70s again ahead of a heat wave. Warmer Friday in the 80s before climbing into the 90s for the holiday weekend.

Hot and humid weather lasts through the middle of next week. This heat wave does not look as oppressive as the last one.

TODAY: SUNNY AND MILDER HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: CLEAR, COOL LOW: 58

TOMORROW: NOTICEABLY WARMER HIGH: 85

