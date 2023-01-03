Couple who won Cook County's first marriage license of the year getting married Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The lucky couple who won Cook County's first marriage license of the year will tie the knot Tuesday.

Mandy Fila and Daniel Ferguson, from west suburban Brookfield, beat out more than 100 couples.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough will officiate their wedding ceremony at 10 a.m. at the clerk's office in The Loop.

The couple is also taking home a number of gifts, including sparkling wine, wedding flowers and a dance lesson.

Congratulations, Mandy and Daniel!