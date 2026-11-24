Cook County Sheriff's police last week located a truck full of $300,000 worth of apparel that had been stolen from Chicago's Old Town neighborhood more than a month ago.

On Oct. 5, the shipment was reported stolen from the 100 block of Wes Germania Place, near Clark Street and North Avenue, the Cook County Sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's police Organized Retail Crime unit, along with the Chicago Police Department, found out some thieves posed as legitimate carriers and took the shipment.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, the Organized Retail Crime unit found a stolen Penske truck in the 600 block of West 172nd Street in south suburban South Holland. The missing merchandise was in the truck, the sheriff's office said.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed green boxes with the logo of luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said the investigation into who stole the items continued Tuesday.