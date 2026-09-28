Cook County hiring election judges, Illinois prepares poll monitors ahead of Nov. 3 midterm election

Illinois and Cook County are hiring for some important roles before the 2026 midterm elections on Nov. 3.

The Cook County Clerk's Office is looking for people who live in the suburbs to serve as election judges and polling place technicians for the election. The county will pay election judges $250 to greet and help voters, and make sure the polling place is in order.

Technicians are in charge of setting up, operating and breaking down voting equipment. They will be paid $400.

The job comes with additional training. If you're interested, apply here at the Cook County Clerk's website.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is also working to make sure the midterm is safe and secure, so he is sending teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators to monitor voting throughout the state.

Raoul is also urging voters to call his office if they see improper or illegal activity. He is also reminding voters they can vote early or by mail before Election Day, or go in person on Election Day.

He's encouraging all voters to make a plan so they can exercise their right to vote.