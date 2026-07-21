Cook County reports 6 heat-related deaths so far in July

Six people in Cook County have died from heat-related causes so far this month.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said all six died between July 1 and July 9. Temperatures in Chicago reached above 90° four days in a row between June 29 and July 2.

Daniel Machnikowski, 69, of Evanston, died on July 1 from organic cardiovascular disease with heat stress as a contributing factor.

Victor Norman Ferguson, 48, of Chicago, died on July 2 from heat stroke with ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor.

Mike Rodriguez, 57, of Chicago, died on July 3 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with diabetes mellitus and heat stress as contributing factors.

Barbara Whigham, 71, of Chicago, died on July 3 from hypertensive cardiovascular disease with asthma, obesity and heat stress as contributing factors.

David Gonzalez Jr., 44, of Chicago, died on July 4 from heat stroke with hypertension, diabetes mellitus and obesity as contributing factors.

Stephanie Rodriguez, 45, of Chicago, died on July 9 from complications of heat stroke, with schizophrenia as a contributing factor.

The last time Cook County came close to this many heat-related deaths in a single month was in July of 2019, when there were five such deaths.