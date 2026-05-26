Nearly one-third of people AWOL from electronic monitoring in Cook County face violent charges, data shows

Of the nearly 250 people considered AWOL from Cook County's electronic monitoring program, almost a third of them are facing charges for violent crimes.

Earlier this month, a report from Cook County Chief Judge Charles Beach's office revealed there are 3,048 people on electronic monitoring while they face criminal charges, and 246 of them, approximately 8%, are unaccounted for.

That means they either missed curfew for three or more hours, or the battery on their monitoring bracelet – which they are required to charge themselves – has died, their bracelet has been cut off, or their monitor has otherwise lost connectivity.

At the time, it was unclear what crimes those who are AWOL from electronic monitoring are charged with, but on Tuesday the chief judge's office revealed 32% of those missing are charged with violent crimes, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, attempted murder, and more.

Electronic Monitoring Cases with Warrants Page of

Beach's office said the three most common crimes for someone who's gone AWOL while on electronic monitoring are retail theft (24 people), theft (18 people), and aggravated battery (18 people).

That doesn't include 59 people who violated restrictions on where they can go because of a domestic violence charge.

The chief judge's office did not explain why those 59 people were excluded from the list showing the most serious charges those considered AWOL are facing.

CBS News Chicago also has asked for the names of these people, but Beach's office will not release those.