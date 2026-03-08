Cook County Crime Stoppers seek information in 2 West Side homicides

Chicago police are asking for the community's help in solving two homicides on the city's West Side.

The crimes happened months ago, just weeks apart from each other in the Little Village and North Lawndale neighborhoods, but still no arrests have been made.

Chicago police officers and Cook County Crime Stoppers went door to door seeking information on Saturday to possibly bring some closure to the families affected.

"It's important the community knows there's an outlet to report crime," said Paul Rutherford with Cook County Crime Stoppers.

He is talking about crimes, including one of the two homicides that was captured on surveillance video and released by Chicago police. The video showed the moment a gunman ran towards a car driving down 23rd Place near Rockefeller Street in Little Village on December 19 of last year. The shooting killed 24-year-old Itzel Gomez.

"It's sad," Rutherford said. "Twenty-four years old, bright woman got her whole life ahead of her, and to have something this tragic to take her life, it's senseless."

Her face is now printed on the flyers that were handed out in the neighborhood where she once lived.

"Gomez was a passenger in a car coming home from work. Co-worker was driving her home after a long day of work, and shots rang out," Rutherford said.

He said getting the community involved is key to solving these homicides.

"Unfortunately, this area here is high crime area. We got probably about four or five homicide cases in this particular area, the gang activity is tremendous," he said.

Next, his team headed about two miles away to South Springfield Avenue near 18th Street in North Lawndale. This is where 40-year-old Kelly Brown was shot and killed, police said the gunfire came from the back doorway of an apartment. He leaves behind two children.

So far, there's very little evidence in his murder. Crime Stoppers is hoping to change that.

"Most importantly, it's the families that need to know. They need closure, and it's vital that they receive that closure they deserve that," Rutherford said.

The group said that one of their biggest priorities is helping people stay anonymous, so no fear is attached to information coming in.

Anyone can call their hotline or submit a tip online at Cook County Crime Stoppers, or by phone at 1-800-535-STOP.