Cook County completes solar power project at Skokie Courthouse

The Skokie Courthouse now features the largest installation of solar panels in all of Cook County.

The new panels on the courthouse and its parking garage will generate more than 1,700 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, according to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle's office. That accounts for half of the courthouse's annual power usage, and equivalent to the electricity used by 150 homes over the course of a year.

"We set ambitious goals to combat climate change, and we are achieving them," Preckwinkle said in a statement. "These solar installations allow us to generate clean energy on-site, reduce pollution, lower operating costs, and move closer to our goal of powering County facilities with 100% renewable electricity."

The county completed a similar solar panel project at the Markham Courthouse in August 2025.

Cook County is installing solar panels at 17 additional locations as part of a clean energy plan released in 2020.

Once completed, county officials estimate the solar projects will increase the county's renewable energy usage to approximately 32% of total electricity consumption for all its buildings.

Cook County government is aiming to reach 100% renewable electricity for all county-owned and operated facilities, and to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, compared to 2010.