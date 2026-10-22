Cook County commissioner condemns racist, homophobic comments reported at Evanston-New Trier football game

Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton (D-14th) spoke out this week as the investigation continues into racist and homophobic comments made at a high school football game last Friday.

Evanston Township was taking on New Trier Township High School at Northwestern University's new Ryan Field on Friday, Oct. 16, in a massive rivalry matchup with more than 27,000 tickets sold.

In a joint statement, Evanston Township High School District 202 and New Trier Township High School District 203 said on the sidelines, the Evanston marching band was subjected to racist and homophobic comments along with other offensive behavior by New Trier fans during the game.

The Illinois High School Association is now investigating the allegations.

In a letter to the New Trier Township High School Supt. Peter Tragos, Britton wrote that this was not the school's sports program's first allegation of bullying that has come to his attention, but he hopes it will be the last.

"I write to echo the voices in a call for real action, repair, and continued education," Britton wrote. "We know the cycle of violence escalates with each escaped consequence."

Britton referenced the recent arrest of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, who was recently arrested for an alleged mass shooting plot targeting a Hindu temple.

"We need look no further than just a few miles west in Palatine, to see hateful rhetoric radicalized to murderous ends — thankfully this time foiled," he wrote. "If those involved do not repair the harm, they will be more emboldened, and the next attack may be even more deadly."

ETHS color guard members Kevin Watts and Kiro Tabor said they were just moments away from performing with their high school color guard and marching band when they noticed aggressive chants from the opposing student section for NTHS.

They say it started with people shouting 'f- you,' but things escalated.

"Somebody was pointing Kevin out, called Kevin the f-slur and then a group of boys had looked at me, called me the N-word a couple of times," Watts said.

In a statement released Tuesday, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the IHSA has been in contact with the administrations of both schools, and will work closely with them and determine what will happen next.