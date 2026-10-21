IHSA calls reported hateful comments at Evanston-New Trier football game "sad and unfortunate"

The Illinois High School Association is responding as an investigation continues into hateful comments against Evanston Township High School students who were part of marching band during a football game at the new Ryan Field last week.

Evanston Township was taking on New Trier Township High School on Friday, Oct. 16, in a massive rivalry matchup with more than 27,000 tickets sold.

In a joint statement Evanston Township High School District 202 and New Trier Township High School District 203 said on the sidelines, the Evanston marching band was subjected to racist and homophobic comments along with other offensive behavior by New Trier fans during the game.

ETHS color guard members Kevin Watts and Kiro Tabor said they were just moments away from performing with their high school color guard and marching band when they noticed aggressive chants from the opposing student section for NTHS.

They say it started with people shouting 'f- you,' but things escalated.

"Somebody was pointing Kevin out, called Kevin the f-slur and then a group of boys had looked at me, called me the N-word a couple of times," Watts said.

In a statement released Tuesday, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the IHSA has been in contact with the administrations of both schools.

"It is sad and unfortunate that such a historic night celebrating the power of community and high school sports was marred by the despicable actions of a few," Anderson said in the statement. "Both schools are taking these allegations very seriously and working together to identify those involved, including to verify if they are current high school students, and if they attend either of the participating schools."

Anderson said IHSA will continue to work closely with both schools and determine what will happen next.