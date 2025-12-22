Cook County clerk announces winners of first marriage license for 2026

The couple who will receive the first wedding license in Cook County for 2026 have now officially had their names drawn.

Nearly 1,000 couples put their names in a raffle for that first license, but only one can win.

Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon announced Monday that the winning couple is Christopher Perez and Stephanie Robledo.

Perez and Robiedo will receive a special wedding ceremony after the New Year.

The couple will also receive some fun gifts, including a one-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, and a wedding dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio. And of course, it wouldn't be Chicago without tickets to Second City.