Cook County Clerk's amnesty week for traffic tickets starts today

The Cook County Clerk amnesty week for moving traffic violations begins Monday, which helps residents resolve tickets without extra collection fees.

The clerk will waive collection fees from Monday, April 27 through Friday May 1, 2026.

During these five days, all moving traffic violation tickets can be resolved without extra collection fees that can significant change the price. Eligible violations include failure to stop at stop signs, failure to wear a seatbelt, not having a valid state registration and speeding 1 to 25 mph over the posted speed limit. Parking tickets and red light camera violations are not included in amnesty week.

You can pay by cash, check, credit card or money order at the Daley Center Traffic Division on the lower level, and all five suburban district courthouses, or by phone at 312-603-5030.