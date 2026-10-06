Cook County pledges $8 million toward cleanup from severe August storms

Some south suburban communities in Cook County are receiving financial help to clean up from severe weather this past summer.

At a news conference at the Cook County Oak Forest Campus, the county on Tuesday announced an $8 million investment to clear debris.

"To date, the county has helped remove approximately 100,000 cubic yards of debris from our neighborhoods." Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said at the news conference. "That's enough material to fill approximately 5,700 dump trucks."

The Aug. 11 storms produced tornadoes, knocked out power for thousands of people, and left trees, power lines, and debris stretched across the south suburbs.

Nearly two months later, people and towns continued to have a hard time fixing issues with debris blocking roads and access.