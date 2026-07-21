Contractor rescued from 130-foot highway sign after being stranded for hours in Wilmington, Illinois

A contractor was rescued from a highway sign in Wilmington, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon after being stranded for hours.

Wilmington Fire Protection District officials say just before 2 p.m., crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Lorenzo Road and Southwest Frontage Road after receiving a call about a worker stranded high above ground.

Upon arrival, they found the contractor, who was conducting work, stranded about 130 feet above ground inside an enclosed sign structure toward the top of a sign pole.

Fire officials say the contractor's telescopic boom lift malfunctioned, leaving him stranded for around three hours.

MABAS Division 15's Technical Rescue Team specializing in confined space, collapse, and high-angle rescue was activated to assist with the incident.

There were no ladders or stairs built into the sign pole and the height of the contractor was beyond fire department ladder truck capabilities, fire officials said.

A drone was launched to maintain visual of the worker during the rescue. The malfunctioning lift was able to be lowered and removed from the base of the tower. A replacement boom lift was found in the Joliet area and was brought to the scene.

Division 15 Technical Rescue Team members, along with a machine operator, reached the contractor and were able to bring them back to the ground.

The contractor had no injuries.

Fire officials say they were assisted by the Wilmington Police, Wilmington & Braidwood ESDA, Joliet Fire Department and the Troy, Gardner, Elwood, Joliet, Manhattan, Minooka, Coal City and Plainfield Fire Districts.