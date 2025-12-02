Contractor killed after snow removal equipment hit by train in Naperville, Illinois

A contractor was killed after his snow removal equipment was hit by a train Monday evening in suburban Naperville.

A spokesperson for the city said police and fire crews responded to the Metra train station at 105 E. 4th Avenue for reports of a person who was hit by a train.

The victim, only described as a man, was removing snow on the station's south platform when the equipment he was driving was hit by an eastbound freight train. He later died from his injuries.

"This is a profound tragedy, and on behalf of the City of Naperville, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our employees and contractors deliver vital services to the community daily, and their safety is of paramount importance to us. The loss of life in this manner is heartbreaking," the spokesperson said.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Metra Police Department.