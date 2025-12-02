Watch CBS News
Local News

Contractor killed after snow removal equipment hit by train in Naperville, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A contractor was killed after his snow removal equipment was hit by a train Monday evening in suburban Naperville.

A spokesperson for the city said police and fire crews responded to the Metra train station at 105 E. 4th Avenue for reports of a person who was hit by a train.

The victim, only described as a man, was removing snow on the station's south platform when the equipment he was driving was hit by an eastbound freight train. He later died from his injuries.

"This is a profound tragedy, and on behalf of the City of Naperville, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our employees and contractors deliver vital services to the community daily, and their safety is of paramount importance to us. The loss of life in this manner is heartbreaking," the spokesperson said. 

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Metra Police Department. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue