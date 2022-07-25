Construction begins on new industrial facility in Back of the Yards

Groundbreaking held for new commercial facility in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Back of the Yards neighborhood will soon have quite a few new positions to fill; all of them tied to a new industrial facility near 43rd and Morgan streets.

The new building will feature more than 78,000 square feet of space, available for leasing at the beginning of next year. Officials broke ground on the project Monday morning.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) said there was no way she would miss the ceremony.

"This is one of the first meetings that I took when I was appointed, was with [executive vice president Eddie Adler] and the Missner Group, and hearing about what they had planned, and what was already in the works," she said. "That there would be an opportunity for me to be literally at the groundbreaking of this new building was very exciting."

No word yet on any possible tenants for the new facility.