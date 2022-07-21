Watch CBS News
Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweets video of what to expect during Capitol public hearing

CHICAGO (CBS) --  We are just hours away from what could be the final public hearing for the house select committee, investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It will likely address what lawmakers call President Trump's hours-long failure to stop the riot. Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted out a video of what we can expect.

Thursday night's hearing is expected to last around  hours. CBS News will have special live coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m.

