Chicago First Alert Weather: Conditions to gradually clear tomorrow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure departs, a slow clearing will take shape.

Expect it to be sunny for the second half of the day on Wednesday and for the start of Thanksgiving Day, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

A cold front approaches on the holiday, bringing late-day high clouds but no precipitation. It passes through the area dry but ushers in a colder air mass for the weekend.

We're still watching the snow chance for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. But right now, there is not an effective moisture content, so the forecast calls for morning snow showers into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: MIXED SKIES. LOW 35.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 45.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A SUNNY START. HIGH 47. LATE DAY HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE.

