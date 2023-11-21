Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Conditions to gradually clear tomorrow

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Drying out
Chicago First Alert Weather: Drying out 01:34

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As low pressure departs, a slow clearing will take shape.

lows-tonight-adi.png
CBS

Expect it to be sunny for the second half of the day on Wednesday and for the start of Thanksgiving Day, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

highs-tomorrow-adi.png
CBS

A cold front approaches on the holiday, bringing late-day high clouds but no precipitation. It passes through the area dry but ushers in a colder air mass for the weekend.

event-forecast-using-old-backgrounds.png
CBS

We're still watching the snow chance for overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. But right now, there is not an effective moisture content, so the forecast calls for morning snow showers into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: MIXED SKIES. LOW 35.

WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 45.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A SUNNY START. HIGH 47. LATE DAY HIGH CLOUDS INCREASE.

7-day-forecast-pm.png
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 3:24 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.