Chicago's "conclave kids" continue Pope Leo's mission with monthly food drive

One year ago, the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square awaiting a sign that a new pope had been chosen.

More than 4,800 miles away in Chicago, some young students gathered for their own conclave, not knowing the cardinals would select a pope from Chicago.

Now, one year later, how are those students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy carrying out Pope Leo's missions?

Fifth graders Cameron Smith and Auggie Wilk spent time tallying up boxes of food their school and parish collected—donations that a west side food pantry is counting on, all made possible by a true team effort.

"It's called team 14 because Pope Leo is the 14th pope named Leo," Cameron said.

About 40 students meet every month to carry out Pope Leo's mission.

"We're doing this because a lot of people go hungry, and it was the pope's mission for the month," Auggie said.

It's a club directed by students like Cameron and Auggie—students who, one year ago, became the conclave kids. Their viral version of a papal election led to an invitation from the Vatican and a trip to Rome to meet Pope Leo himself.

One year into Leo's papacy, students listen to his monthly prayers. Team 14's answer this month is an assembly line that fills a truck with food.

"This is real. This is like a real thing. This actually helps people. It makes a difference," Auggie said.

Teamwork from kids who'd make a pope proud.