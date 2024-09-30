Organizers hold concert in middle of Northwest Side Chicago pothole they want to save

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some Logan Square neighborhood residents want a pothole in the middle of an intersection to stay right where it is, and now, organizers of the "Save the Hole" campaign are making their pleas into a song.

A viewer, Emmanuel Ramos-Barajas, sent video taken out a window of a pop-up concert performed right in the middle of the pothole at Belden and St. Louis avenues.

The man who started the "Save the Hole" effort also plays in a band—so he and his bandmates decided the middle of the roughly 16-by-16-foot crater would be the perfect place to play.

Residents report that high speeds have long been an issue on the block. So when the large hole emerged earlier this month, so did an online campaign, complete with the hashtag #SaveTheHole, as neighbors believe it has been forcing drivers to slow down.

But city officials say a traffic circle set to go into the intersection soon will serve the same purpose—and will look much better aesthetically. The traffic circle is expected to be completed by mid-October.