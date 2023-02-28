Watch CBS News
Accused con artist using Chance the Rapper's name pleads not guilty to charges

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Monday, the man accused of using Chance the Rapper's name to con people out of tens of thousands of dollars pleaded not guilty in court.

Demarco Franklin is facing multiple charges for theft, wire fraud and impersonating a charity.

Prosecutors said he made the victims think they were getting money from the Chicago musician and a Cook County nonprofit, then he stole their money instead.

Franklin is set to be back in court on April 25.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

