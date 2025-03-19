Community worried about proposed cuts to music program at suburban Chicago school

Oak Lawn Community High School parents, and current and former students, packed a school board meeting Wednesday night and expressed concerns over the school's music program.

The District 229 school board was scheduled to vote Wednesday night on plans to trim back and make major cuts to the music department at the southwest suburban school.

Several speakers made their voices heard — highlighting the importance of the performing arts to their high school experience.

One parent also emphasized the importance of one specific educator.

"The board of education is meeting tonight to defund and dismantle part of the music and arts program, which includes having a vote tonight to not renew Samantha Elliott's contract," said parent Trisha Miller. "She's our choir director. She does our fall musical. She does a lot of things around the school, and it just doesn't make sense."

After hearing comments, the board postponed any cuts to the music program.

CBS News Chicago is told the board will now review and reassess, and will hold another meeting in the next week or so.