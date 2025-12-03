Community rallies behind family attacked outside South Side school

A male mentoring organization is honoring a Chicago family after a mother and her son were attacked by a group of kids on the South Side in a video that went viral.

Vondale Singleton, co-founder of Brilliance & Excellence Movement, is also vowing to be a mentor to 10-year-old Devon Lee Jr. every week.

"We thought it would be important to use this moment to lift up the family," Singleton said.

Devon held his head high Wednesday at Malcolm X College, surrounded by a group of men showing their support for him and his family.

"I'm grateful for everything," Devon said.

Two weeks ago, he was walking home with his mom and sister, when he and his mom were attacked by a group of kids outside Orville Bright Elementary School. The attack was caught on video and has since gone viral.

That led the city of Chicago to wrap their arms around his family, honoring Devon with two awards at the Brilliance & Excellence Movement's quarterly convening at Malcolm X College.

Devon's father, Devon Lee Sr., said since the attack, he's received nothing but support.

"We're just feeling good right now. We appreciate the award that we've been getting from the community," he said.

Brilliance & Excellence Movement is an organization that mentors young men and promotes safe and peaceful communities. Wednesday's event featured mental health and self-care sessions, violence prevention, and tools for emotional wellness.

"I've been knowing this family for a long time," said Singleton, who is also founder and CEO of CHAMPS Male Mentoring.

Singleton said he didn't give a second thought to honoring Devon and his family.

"We knew as a community, we can use him to say, you're going to be a spokesman for anti-bullying. We're going to show the world how we wrap our arms around this young brother, lift him up, and let him know that he has a village of support," he said.

Devon Jr. was honored with two certificates; a Young Change Maker Award and a Family of Hope Award.

"I feel good," he said.

Singleton said, while Devon Jr. is too young to join his program, he plans to mentor him personally and visit him every week.