Safety issues exposed surrounding South Side school after viral video of mother attacked by kids

After a woman and her children were attacked by a group of kids in South Deering, many started to ask questions about what resources are available at the school that could have prevented the viral incident.

Turns out, safety is a prime issue both in and outside of the school.

Nikki Patin, who used to live in Trumbull Park Homes, a Chicago Housing Authority complex, after seeing the viral video of the mother being attacked by a group of kids, like many, wondered where the resources are. She said her neighborhood is a place many don't know about.

"People often forget that part of the city even exists," she said.

A neighborhood that many barely knew about has now been at the center of the viral video that many have seen across the country.

"It has been that, historically. I mean, that's what it started off as is project housing, which was supposed to be designed for families with lower incomes," Patin said.

She's the founder of Surviving the Mic, a collaborative organization of survivors dedicated to creating safe and affirming creative spaces for survivors of trauma.

The two videos show 21-year-old Sean Brown and 33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter being attacked by the same group of kids, filmed by the same kid.

Hatter and her son were attacked after she picked him and her daughter up from Orville T. Bright Elementary School. She said that for two years, her son was bullied at school.

"Every time I saw a teacher, or I'd try to ask a teacher about trying to get a parent-teacher conference with them, they'd just start a whole other conversation," Hatter said.

CPS's five essential surveys last year for Bright Elementary showed 28% didn't feel safe traveling between home and school, and 48% felt somewhat safe or not safe outside of the school. The survey also showed that 51% said they didn't feel safe in the bathroom, and 46% didn't feel safe in the hallways.

"They've been forgotten about in such a way that people, I think, have forgotten about the resources have been forgotten for them. I don't know too many people checking for Bright School," Patin said.

In the area around Trumbull Park Homes and Bright Elementary, CBS News Chicago learned that from January to October of this year, there have been more than 1,700 calls for service, ranging from shots fired to burglary alarms — making it the fourth-highest police district for calls of service this year.

"It's the folks on the ground that are the difference makers in those places. It's people who are running their own after-school program or running their own community organization," Patin said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Chicago Public Schools about the allegations of a lack of resources inside Bright Elementary School but have yet heard back.