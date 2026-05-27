Community violence intervention members search for solutions to prevent "teen takeovers"

A chaotic Memorial Day at two beaches led to multiple arrests and weapons being recovered.

Police intervened as hundreds of teens came out to 56th Street Beach before spilling into Hyde Park.

Now, community members are stepping up to find solutions to end what many call teen takeovers.

The community violence intervention held its weekly meeting at UIC on Wednesday, with this one addressing the latest gathering.

"Think about the consequences. Every choice you make, it has multiple consequences," said William Edwards, director of Acclivus Inc., a community health organization focused on violence prevention.

That's the message Edwards had for teens when they gather in large groups.

"We can do what law enforcement can't do," he said.

Video from the evening of Memorial Day shows large crowds of teens taking over 57th Street Beach and streets in Hyde Park. The police say there were hundreds of teenagers. The rowdy crowd was seen fighting, dancing on top of squad cars, and throwing objects at officers as police tried to clear the area.

According to Chicago police, 53 people were arrested, and nine weapons were recovered—including guns, knives, tasers, and bear mace. Around half of those charged were minors for things like weapons charges, reckless conduct, and failing to disperse.

Three teens were also shot during the chaos. CPD is still searching for the gunman who shot and injured an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds hours after the crowd moved into Hyde Park later that night, just blocks away.

Suspect sought in shooting of three people during teen gathering in Hyde Park on Memorial Day. Chicago Police Department

Back in March, several teens damaged vehicles and property.

Edwards says he spent time in federal prison and wants kids to know that's not the path to take.

"They can relate to you. They gone talk to you, freely. They may not tell you everything, but they gone talk to you, and you can use that information, 'Hey, I did that before and talk them down,'" he said

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) says a parent accountability ordinance could be introduced this week. City leaders are also discussing possible action against social media posts promoting these large gatherings.

The teen takeovers aren't just happening in Chicago, but Atlanta as well.

"We are actively working to identify, working to identify those that organize the events. We're going to charge them with appropriate charges. And parents who allow their children to be out unauthorized after the curfew, we're charging the parents as well."

Back in March, Atlanta Police vowed to crack down on takeovers, saying parents would be arrested as well.

CBS News Atlanta says they haven't seen any large gatherings since. It's unclear if that's due to more law enforcement or holding the parents accountable.