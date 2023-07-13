Community Commission to select finalist for new CPD superintendent Thursday

Community Commission to vote on finalist for CPD superintendent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will select finalists for Chicago's next police superintendent.

It's been a four-month process to get to this point.

During a closed session on Thursday, the commission will review the results of background checks conducted on possible candidates. Then during a public meeting, they'll vote on the three finalists.

It's happening at 6:30 p.m. inside the Kennedy King College auditorium.

After the vote, the commission will send the names of the nominees to Mayor Brandon Johnson who has 30 days to either select a candidate or reject them and request a new list.