Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability holding first public meeting

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicagoans will hear directly from the seven interim members of the new Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability during it's first public meeting Thursday night.

The board will review the Chicago police budget, policies and procedures. But, the mayor can veto any recommendations they make.

They also cannot fire or hire a police superintendent.

Last month, Mayor Lightfoot said she hopes the commission will get more rapid input and listen to concerns from the community.

Thursday night's meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Malcolm X College.