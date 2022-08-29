First temporary members appointed to new civilian commission to oversee Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the years following the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Chicago Police, an effort has been made to bring the community into the decision-making process around police policy.

On Monday, one year after the City Council approved its creation, the first members of the city's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability were announced.

As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, seven community members were appointed to temporary positions Monday. They come from seven unique communities in the city.

Next year, seven people will be elected to fill those spots.

They will review budget, policies, and procedures, and will be an oversight mechanism for public safety in Chicago.

However, there are some limits.

The commission's areas of control will be over Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Board of Police Accountability -- or COPA -- and the Chicago Police Board. Of note, the policies they put forth and the recommendations they make can be vetoed by the mayor.

The commission also will not have control over hiring or firing the police superintendent.

But what the mayor hopes they will do is be an agent to get more rapid input from communities.

Each of the 22 police districts will have a voice on the commission.

The commission is made up of individuals with five years' experience in either law, public policy, social work, psychology, mental health, public safety, community organizing, civil rights, or advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot believes a big part of this is creating buy in between the police and communities they serve.

"A fundamental part of improving safety is having people in the community believe that the police are legitimate forces for good – and that is a huge issue all over our city, particularly in our Black and brown neighborhoods," Mayor Lightfoot said. "I think one of the most important things that this interim commission can do is listen to people's concerns."

The commission is not an investigative agency. They will not be in charge of looking into specific cases.

They are focused on policy and public safety oversight.

If you are interested in becoming an elected member of this board during their elections next year, you can reach out to the Chicago Board of Elections to learn how to do that.